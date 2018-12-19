Register
    UK Home Secretary Javid Set to Unveil White Paper on Brexit Immigration Targets

    UK Home Office secretary Sajid Javid will demand to reduce net migration levels to "sustainable levels" and low skilled workers migrating to the UK following Brexit.

    Mr. Javid plans to announce his pledge after releasing the UK government's white paper outlining Britain's future immigration systems.

    The news comes after UK prime minister Theresa May's Cabinet struggles to resolve its stance on freedom of movement and fulfil its Brexit promises to "take back control" of Britain's borders after Brexit.

    Speculation on introducing a £30,000 threshold on salaries of Tier 1 and 2 skilled migrants to the UK has fomented disputes between senior ministers, endangering the already delayed publication of the paper.

    Britain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid leaves Bombay House, Tata Group head office in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    'Oversensitive': Sajid Javid Slams Critics of His 'Asian Paedophiles' Comment
    "We are delivering on the clear instruction to get control over our borders and will bring in a new system that works in the interest of the British people," Mr. Javid said. 

    "It will be a single, skills-based immigration system built around the talent and expertise people can bring, rather than where they come from — maximising the benefits of immigration and demonstrating the UK is open for business."

    Currently, EU nationals can work and live freely in the UK, but the new system will introduce visas for skilled workers and remove limits to high-skilled migration from doctors, engineers, and others.

    READ MORE: London House Prices Poised to Extend Declines Amid Brexit Risks

    Critics have hit back at the proposals, stating that focussing on earnings instead of place of origin will slow economic growth and cause migrant labour shortages. 

    "The Government has disgracefully labelled workers on less than £30,000 as low-skilled," Shadow home secretary Diane Abbot said. "Our economy and public services are kept ticking by this majority of workers."

    Mrs. Abbot said that the government only claims to use a "skills-based" criteria for "meeting the needs" of the UK economy, but is really "using an income-based system which allows derivatives traders free movement but which excludes nurses, social care workers and other professions in which we have severe skills or labour shortages".

    "The Tories are, once again, using crude anti-migrant rhetoric to try to cover up for their abject failure of managing the economy and the Brexit negotiations."

    Tags:
    immigration laws, immigration plan, immigration policy, Immigration, Brexit, Immigration Reform, UK Home Office, Sajid Javid, Diane Abbott, United Kingdom
