Register
15:58 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    London House Prices Poised to Extend Declines Amid Brexit Risks

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Home prices are declining across Britain due to the heightened economic uncertainty brought about by Brexit, and the unaffordability of residential properties, especially in the capital.

    Kristian Rouz — The UK's upcoming divorce from the EU appears to be gradually solving the affordability issue in London's housing market. According to a new report, home prices in the British capital are set to post a second annual drop in 23 years, as overseas buyers are increasingly uncertain of their post-Brexit immigration status.

    READ MORE: 'It's Going to Cause Chaos': Analyst on Possible 2nd Brexit Referendum

    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    UK Business Minister: MPs Have to List Brexit Options Commons Can Support
    According to real estate think-tank Hometrack, London house prices are poised to fall by 0.1 percent this outgoing year, and drop an additional 2 percent in 2019. This would mark a second and third annual decline since 1995, and potentially boost the chances of home ownership for UK citizens.

    A separate report from Rightmove found London's average residential property asking price to have dropped 3.2 percent, or £9,719, in the October-December period, down to £297,527. In November alone, prices fell by 1.7 percent, and an additional 1.5 percent this month,

    "These falls have been larger than usual, making this the largest fall over two months for six years, showing that there are more than just seasonal forces at play," Miles Shipside, a director at Rightmove, said.

    While Rightmove said London home prices rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in December, the data from Hometrack provides a more pessimistic picture. The think-tank said house prices in the British capital are tanking due to the gloomy long-term economic outlook. 

    READ MORE: Hundreds of British Troops on Standby for No-Deal Brexit — Reports

    British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn waves to a member of the audience prior to addressing a meeting during his election campaign for the leadership of the British Labour Party in Ealing, west London, Monday, Aug. 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Labour's Corbyn Submits No Confidence Motion in Theresa May Over Brexit Vote
    Britain's economic growth has been unstable, albeit solid, over the past couple of years, while Brexit risks have spooked foreign buyers and investors. Additionally, London's housing market has been overvalued for years, and an average Londoner would have to spend 13.3 times their annual salary to afford a property.

    Affordability, however, is becoming less of an issue. Back in 2016, Hometrack said average home price in London stood at 14 times the average annual salary. However, experts say there is still a long way to go until housing market in the British capital becomes more buyer-friendly.

    "Recent house prices falls are doing little to materially change the affordability picture in London,"  Richard Donnell of Hometrack said. "Our estimated fall in 2019 will bring the price to earnings ratio down to 12.8 time salaries — levels last seen in 2015 — but that will still be too high."

    READ MORE: Mainland China Warns Against 'No Deal' Brexit, Urges Tighter EU Cooperation

    For its part, Rightmove said London is not the only metropolitan area in the UK to suffer a decline in home values. The East Sussex city of Brighton and Hove, in addition to other parts of England, recorded significant drops in property prices, as the uncertainty brought about by Brexit persists and troubles buyers.

    On the contrary, Wales and Scotland, along with several regions of England, from the Midlands to the North-West, posted increases in house prices, mainly due to the so-called 'base effect', as home prices in these regions have historically been lower.

    Meanwhile, falling prices in London are yet to have a negative effect on market activity. The level of home transactions increased 2.5 percent last month to a three-year high, as people were actively buying and selling properties.

    "Despite the current economic uncertainty, it's encouraging to see that there is still some increase in transaction levels and that, whilst house price growth is relatively flat, it means for first time buyers, for example, the news remains positive," Oliver Blake of Your Move said.

    However, according to Hometrack's forecast, overall home prices for the entire UK will rise by 2 percent next year due to low unemployment, the still-loose monetary conditions, and improved affordability in several regional submarkets.

    Related:

    Check Your Ethics: EU Chief Delivers Stinging Rebuke to 'Authors of Brexit'
    May to Warn UK Lawmakers 2nd Brexit Vote Could 'Break Faith' With Public
    British AG Reportedly Urges May's Ouster in 2019, Renegotiation of Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    Brexit, prices, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse