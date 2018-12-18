Register
16:01 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Judges of the second senate at the German Federal Constitutional Court (Bundesverfassungsgericht) in Karlsruhe, southern Germany open a hearing on a possible ban of the far-right NPD party on March 1, 2016.

    German Court Dismisses AfD Lawsuits Against Merkel's Immigration Policy

    © AFP 2018 / Marijan Murat
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 04

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Federal Constitutional Court dismissed on Tuesday three lawsuits filed by Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing party earlier this year against the country's government against Chancellor Angela Merkel's immigration policy during the 2015 migration crisis.

    "In an order published today, the Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed as inadmissible… three applications… filed by the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) parliamentary group in the Bundestag. The applications were directed against the refusal of entry of persons in need of protection at the German border in particular in the year 2015," the court said in a press release, published on its official website.

    According to the press release, the party failed to provide enough evidence to substantiate their claims that the government's immigration policies had "violated or directly threatened its rights."

    READ MORE: Mom of German Girl Killed by Iraqi Refugee Blames Merkel's Policy for Her Death

    Two of the AfD suits claimed that the German government had made some of its decisions without the participation of the Bundestag and thus, violated the principle of the separation of powers, while the third application insists that the country had the right to refuse entry to asylum-seekers in some cases.

    Gender
    CC0
    AfD Party Member: There Are More Important Tasks in Politics Than Third Gender
    Over 2 million foreigners entered Germany in 2015, almost doubling the number of migrants compared to the previous year, according to the German Federal Statistical Office. In 2017, AfD, which has adopted a tough anti-migrant stance, entered Bundestag for the first time in the party's history.

    In October last year, Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), which now form a government coalition along with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), agreed on a 200,000-per-year limit for refugees. In 2017, the number of arrivals almost halved compared to the year 2015, hitting 1.3 million people.

    Related:

    AfD Co-Leader Denies Claims of Receiving Illegal Funds During 2017 Campaign
    CDU Divide Over Migration Policy to Boost AfD's Positions - Spokesman
    Germany Must Take Extra International Measures Over Khashoggi's Death – AfD
    Tags:
    suit, Migrant Crisis, Bundestag, German Constitutional Court, Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse