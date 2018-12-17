Labour's Corbyn Submits No Confidence Motion in Theresa May Over Brexit Vote

Earlier in the day, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn voiced the corresponding threat to British Prime Minister Theresa May, forcing her to immediately set a date for a Brexit vote. The British PM has already survived a vote of no confidence as recently as last Wednesday.

While UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to reveal her Cabinet's plans to prepare for a hard Brexit, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled his proposal to launch a no-confidence vote in her.

According to him, the UK is facing a constitutional crisis and May is the architect of it.

Corbyn also emphasised that the British prime minister failed to get any meaningful reassurances from the EU top officials and hasn't renegotiated "a single word" of the Brexit agreement.

The move comes after May stated earlier on Monday that the parliament would not vote on Brexit earlier than the third week of January — more than a month after it was originally scheduled.

While some members of the UK Conservative Party reportedly were secretly preparing for a second Brexit referendum, Theresa May keeps insisting that holding one more referendum could "break faith" with UK citizens and would have a toll on the nation's political situation.

Last week, May said she was postponing the vote amid UK lawmakers' concerns over the Irish border backstop. After the move, the prime minister went to Brussels on Thursday to get further assurances from 27 EU leaders.