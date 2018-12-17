French Protests Cost Shopping Malls Billions in Lost Revenues – Trade Union

"Visitor numbers this weekend again dropped by over 10 percent compared to 2017… The days left before Christmas will not offset the losses, estimated at 2 billion euros [$2.3bln]," the statement reads.
Weekend demonstrations in Paris and other cities closed stores and public attractions, including France’s famous landmarks, the Eiffel Tour and Louvre, as thousands took to the streets in a show of anger against a rise in fuel prices and then against high living costs.
The "yellow vests" rallies, which initially opposed the increase in gasoline prices, began on November 17. They have been marked by violent clashes with police officers, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.
