Register
15:59 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People visit a Christmas market on November 27, 2015 in Nuremberg

    Police Chopper, Dogs on Search Mission as 3 Women Stabbed in Germany

    © AFP 2018 / DPA / NICOLAS ARMER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The women were attacked overnight in the city of Nuremberg with two of them in critical condition. The police, who are reportedly still in the dark about whether all the incidents are connected, are warning locals that the perpetrator or perpetrators may strike again.

    Three women were stabbed in one of Nuremberg’s districts with an unknown sharp object within three and a half hours. The criminal police have taken over the investigation and a special commission has been set up to investigate the matter. They are to talk to the victims and interview locals, who may have seen something.

    The first incident happened around 7 pm, when a stranger stabbed a 56-year-old woman while she was out for a walk and immediately fled. The severely injured woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery.

    Later in the evening, a 26-year-old was stabbed on her way home then an unknown offender attacked a 34-year-old lady. They received life-threatening wounds and were urgently operated on. German media reports, citing doctors, say that all three are out of danger now.

    READ MORE: Stabbing Attack in Southwest Germany Kills 2, Injures 2 More

    Police have launched a manhunt, deployed dogs, and a police helicopter as well as boosting their presence in the district. The investigation is currently underway; however, there are conflicting reports about possible perpetrators. The German outlet Focus reports that it cannot be ruled out that one person is responsible for all three cases.

    There are different descriptions of a suspect, who is reportedly a strong-looking person of about 25 — 30 years old. Other witnesses suggest the attacker had blond or dark blond hair, a light complexion and a three-day beard. There’s also no definite information about what kind of weapon was used.

    According to Bavarian radio, there is no evidence confirming that this was a terrorist attack, like the one at the Christmas market in Strasbourg, where the assailant was shot by the police after a search operation.

    Related:

    Syrian Refugee Gets Six Years in Prison for Planning Car Bomb Attack in Germany
    German Finance Minister's Apartment Attacked in Hamburg Ahead of G20 Summit
    Stabbing Attack in Germany's Ravensburg Injures at Least 3 People (PHOTOS)
    Man Arrested in Germany Was Planning Biological Terror Attack
    Tags:
    manhunt, police, stabbing attack, Nuremberg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse