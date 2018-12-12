People Rejoicing at Strasbourg Attack to Be Arrested Immediately - Salvini

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anyone found celebrating a deadly shooting in the French city of Strasbourg will be immediately sent to prison, Italy's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

"Our postal police [service] is at the cutting edge and it is sifting the Web to find the heinous people who are celebrating someone else's death," Salvini said, as quoted by the Ansa news agency, promising "immediate arrest for anyone who has been rejoicing online over the last few hours."

READ MORE: Strasbourg Gunman Shouted 'Allahu Akbar', Was Injured During Attack — Prosecutor

© AFP 2018 / Abdesslam MIRDASS WATCH Aftermath of Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting

As many as 3 people were killed and 13 others injured on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire near Strasbourg's Christmas market. The shooter is still on the run.

Media has reported that the suspect is a 29-year-old native of Strasbourg, previously known to police for past offences in Germany and France, as well as for radical Islamist views.