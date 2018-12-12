People Rejoicing at Strasbourg Attack to Be Arrested Immediately - Salvini

"Our postal police [service] is at the cutting edge and it is sifting the Web to find the heinous people who are celebrating someone else's death," Salvini said, as quoted by the Ansa news agency, promising "immediate arrest for anyone who has been rejoicing online over the last few hours."
Media has reported that the suspect is a 29-year-old native of Strasbourg, previously known to police for past offences in Germany and France, as well as for radical Islamist views.
