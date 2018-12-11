Arc de Triomphe to Open Wednesday After Being Vandalized in Protests – Officials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Arc de Triomphe, one of the main attractions of Paris, will open for tourists on Wednesday after undergoing repairs for the damage that had been inflicted during recent protests, the French Center of National Monuments said on Tuesday.

"The Arc de Triomphe is closed until December 11. The opening will take place on December 12, the working hours will be the same as usual," the center wrote on its website.

All necessary repairs have been completed, the center noted.

France has been witnessing a wave of mass protests since mid-November, when the so-called yellow vest protesters — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — took to the streets to protest rising fuel prices and a planned hike in tax on diesel and carbon fuels.

Rioters wrote various inscriptions on the monument, including calls for French President Emmanuel Macron's resignation, and caused considerable damage to the exhibition halls of the museum. The Arc de Triomphe was closed to the public after the riots.

The "yellow vests" rallies have been marked by violent clashes with police officers, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.