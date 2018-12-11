Egypt Prohibits Yellow Vest Sales to Prevent French-Style Riots - Retailers

The sale of yellow reflective vests is now partially banned in Egypt after state officials instructed retailers not to sell the vests to non-commercial buyers.
Furthermore, consumers now require police permission to purchase the vests from retailers throughout the country.
The yellow vests have emerged as a symbol of resistance in France in recent weeks, and are now heavily associated with the wave of protests that have been shaking the country since November.
A wave of Arab Spring uprisings spread from Tunisia to Egypt, Bahrain, Libya, and elsewhere across the Middle East and beyond in 2011. The fall of a number of authoritarian regimes led to increased instability and chaos in the region.
