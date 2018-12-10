Register
    EU Spokeswoman on Brexit: We Will Not Renegotiate the Deal

    Europe
    Earlier in the day, the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) said in a press release that the United Kingdom can unilaterally revoke its notification of withdrawal from the European Union.

    "We are prepared for all scenarios," a spokeswoman for the European Commission told reporters.

    "We have an agreement on the table," she added, recalling a position expressed by President Jean-Claude Juncker. "We will not renegotiate."

    Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Parliament as British PM Theresa May was attending Prime Minister's questions in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    We Don't Want to Stay in the EU - UK Environment Minister Gove on ECJ Ruling on Article 50
    On 25 November the leaders of 27 EU member states have endorsed the agreement and the political declaration regulating relations with the United Kingdom after the upcoming Brexit. According to the European Council's press release, published on its official website, the agreement on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc should take effect starting from March 30, 2019.

    Later,  UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the Brexit withdrawal agreement was "the best possible" and "the only possible" deal that would ensure a "bright future" for the United Kingdom.

    READ MORE: May Could Delay Brexit Deal Vote, Travel to EU for Better Agreement — Reports

    On 10 December, however, the EU top court has ruled that the UK can change its mind over Brexit.

    "In today’s judgment, the Full Court has ruled that, when a Member State has notified the European Council of its intention to withdraw from the European Union, as the UK has done, that Member State is free to revoke unilaterally that notification. That possibility exists for as long as a withdrawal agreement concluded between the EU and that Member State has not entered into force or, if no such agreement has been concluded, for as long as the two-year period from the date of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU, and any possible extension, has not expired," the press release read.

    The court added that the United Kingdom would have to decide on the cancellation through "a democratic process in accordance with national constitutional requirements" and communicate its decision to the European Council in writing.

    The United Kingdom is currently expected to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019.

