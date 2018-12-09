Belgian King Approves Resignation of 5 Federal Gov't Members - Reports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - King Philippe of Belgium approved after meeting with the country's Prime Minister Charles Michel the resignation of three ministers and two state secretaries from the nationalist New Flemish Alliance, who left the ruling coalition because of disagreements over the UN migration pact, the RTL broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The Belgian constitution provides that the king approves appointments and resignations on the proposal of the prime minister.

Those resigned include Interior Minister Jan Jambon, Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt, Defense Minister Sander Loones, as well as the state secretaries Theo Francken and Zuhal Demir.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Didier Reynders will be also acting Defense Minister, while Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will serve as Minister of Finance after the reshuffle, Michel said.

The full composition of the new Cabinet has not yet been made public, the meeting is scheduled at 15.00 (14.00 GMT).

Earlier in the week, the largest party of the Belgian ruling coalition, the New Flemish Alliance, threatened to leave the coalition if Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel signed the UN Global Compact for Migration, which is expected to be formally endorsed at an intergovernmental conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on December 10-11.

The UN Global Compact for Migration, finalized on July 13 by all UN member states except the United States, represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. The pact comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.

The landmark pact has raised controversy across Europe as certain countries believe the deal will put restrictions on their national migration policies.