Belgium N-VA Party Threatens to Exit Ruling Coalition Over UN Migration Pact

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) threatened Saturday to exit Belgium's governing coalition in case Prime Minister Charles Michel signed the UN Global Compact for Migration.

"If the government decides to bind itself [to the document] in Marrakesh, we will not accept it. Tomorrow, Charles Michel will leave as a prime minister of 'Swedish coalition' and will land as a prime minister of 'Marrakesh' coalition," N-VA leader Bart De Wever said as quoted by the party's press service.

The Belgian prime minister, however, ignored the N-VA's ultimatum by issuing a statement, in which he confirmed his plans to travel to Marrakesh.

The Belgian ruling coalition is called Swedish because the official colors of its member parties resemble a Swedish flag. The N-VA members hold among others posts of defense minister, interior minister and state secretary for asylum policy and migration in the country's parliament.

The UN Global Compact for Migration represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. The pact comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.

The global compact is expected to be formally endorsed at an intergovernmental conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on December 10-11.