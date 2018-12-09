UK Keeps Destroying Evidence in Skripal Case - Russian Foreign Intel Chief

Last week, unnamed sources speaking to Western media claimed that British intelligence believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Moscow has stressed repeatedly that London has yet to present any proof of Russian involvement in the case.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service director Sergei Naryshkin has said that the truth in the Skripal case can be found only through a professional, joint investigation by both Russia and the UK, but that the British side has rejected all Russian offers to help and keeps destroying evidence.

"The Russian side, if you recall, immediately offered its readiness to participate and help in the investigation of this incident, this provocation. Unfortunately, the British side has not been forthcoming. Furthermore, the British side, as we see it, is constantly destroying evidence — [the Skripal's] pets, other objects. The Skripals themselves have not appeared. The lab in Porton Down is close by," Naryshkin said, speaking to Russia's Channel 1 on Saturday.

