Kremlin Comments on Latest Footage Concerning Salisbury Poisoning

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the latest footage released by London Metropolitan Police on the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents, saying that while the use of the nerve agent in Europe was cause for concern, British investigators have yet to share their information with the Russian side.

"From the very beginning, Russia offered to cooperate with the British side to clarify the circumstances of this incident, but we were rejected. We were not met with receprocity, and we do not have any information about what happened in Salisbury. We do not have information about what kind of agent was used, how much of it there was; we do not have information about who was poisoned, what happened to them, where they disappeared to, etc.," Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Friday.

Despite this lack of information, the spokesman said it was very concerning to see the use of such agents in Europe. "The use of such strong chemical warfare agents in Europe is a very dangerous fact, and is a matter of great concern," he noted.

The London Metropolitian Police released fresh CCTV footage showing the two individuals it suspects of involvement in the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on Friday, showing them walking around the southern English town of Salisbury on March 4.

