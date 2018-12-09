Register
16:38 GMT +309 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    TV Man in the Autumn - Stencil

    Red Scare: UK Media Go After Pharmaceuticals Co for Advertising With Russian TV

    © Flickr / sualk61
    Europe
    Get short URL
    108

    The latest media attack comes in the wake of last month's revelations by the Anonymous hacktivist collective that the UK government is funding a secret anti-Russian information warfare campaign across Europe.

    Pharmacy2U, the UK's largest online pharmacy, is one of several major British companies which has been 'caught' advertising with Russia's RT television network, The Telegraph reported.

    Speaking to the newspaper, Conservative MP Richard Benyon said his colleagues were "horrified" after finding out that British firms were advertising on RT.

    "I flicked on the channel and was staggered to see the NHS's logo on my screen," the Newbury MP said, referring to Pharmacy2U's status as a National Health Service-backed service providing patients with prescription refills.

    Screengrab of the Telegraph hit piece on RT, featuring a still from Sputnik/RT editor in chief Margarita Simonyan's interview of the two men London suspects of involvement in the Skripal poisoning case.
    Screengrab of the Telegraph hit piece on RT, featuring a still from Sputnik/RT editor in chief Margarita Simonyan's interview of the two men London suspects of involvement in the Skripal poisoning case.

    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    © REUTERS / Daniel Tapia
    WikiLeaks Lambasts UK Media Over Attempt to Cover Up Assange's Extradition to US
    Complaining that the logo "appeared more than three times an hour along with many other British companies", Benyon stressed that Britain's "doctors and nurses put their lives at risk trying to treat the toxic Novichok nerve agent. I don't think they would be pleased to see the NHS affiliated with RT."

    The UK accused Russia of poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in early March using the A234 toxin. The incident led to a diplomatic scandal between Moscow and London, which included the expulsion of diplomats and new sanctions. Moscow has denied any connection to the Salisbury poisoning.

    "I think British shareholders and consumers should be aware that companies they invest in or use are paying to advertise through an organisation that acts as Putin's mouthpiece," Benyon said.

    Pharmacy2U was said to have pulled the ads after being contacted by the NHS. A company spokesperson told The Telegraph that the RT ads were placed there accidentally, with Pharmacy2U using a computerised system to bid on cheap ad slots automatically. "As soon as we knew about the ad we removed it immediately," the spokesperson said.

    Other British firms, including the British Heart Foundation, garage door retailer Crocodile, the Dormeao mattress company, the Lendable online loans platform,and Staysure insurance were also 'caught' advertising on RT. The British Health Foundation and Lendable told The Telegraph that they have no future plans to advertise with RT, and that their ad buys were made using middlemen or ad exchange platforms.

    Bill Browder, a London-based financier wanted in Russia on tax evasion charges, emphasised that companies need to be "named and shamed, if not forbidden outright," for advertising with RT. "Any Western company who gives RT money through advertising is effectively subsidising Putin's effort to subvert democracy and spread his criminal tentacles abroad," he argued.

    Browder, incidentally, was at the top of the list of UK-based "experts, opinion formers and policy makers" outed in last month's Anonymous leak of materials on 'Integrity Initiative', a UK government-funded program whose goals include interfering in the internal affairs of countries across Western and Eastern Europe and in Russia.

    The Big Ben clock tower is seen in London
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    For Whom the Bell Trolls: Here's Who Britain is Paying to 'Counteract' Russia
    RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina brushed off the hysteria over the Pharmacy2U ads, telling The Telegraph that "If a pharmacy serving the NHS makes a decision to restrict RT viewers from information and access to services based on undue political pressure, we should all question how that serves the interests of those in need in the British public."

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Lambasts UK Media Over Attempt to Cover Up Assange's Extradition to US
    Moscow Comments on Media Reports About UK Psychological Warfare Units in Ukraine
    Journo Slams Lack of UK Media Coverage of Covert Hybrid Warfare Project
    UK Telecoms Watchdog Ofcom Fines Virgin Media, EE £13.3m for Overcharging Users
    UK Media Leaks Main Points of Upcoming PM Speech About Russia Relations
    Tags:
    advertising, television, Pharmacy2U, RT, Richard Benyon, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fishermen are Trying to Catch Salmon Near the Okhotsk Sea Embankment in Kunashir Island
    In the Vicinity of Japan: the Life of Russians on the Kuril Islands
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse