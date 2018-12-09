Ukraine Can Create Its Own Nukes, Former Envoy to NATO Claims

Kiev has the intellectual, organizational and financial capacity to develop and produce its own nuclear weapons, according to Peter Garashchuk, former Ukrainian envoy to NATO.
In an interview with Ukraine's Obozrevatel TV, Garashchuk claimed that apart from creating atomic bombs, Kiev is also capable of developing full-fledged nuclear warheads for missiles.
READ MORE: US Authorizes Supply of Lethal Defense Weapons to Ukraine — Ambassador
He also argued that to date, the only plant for the production of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) is located in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk, and that "neither the US nor Russia nor China can create an analogue of the Satan-class ICBM".
Garashchuk claimed that when it comes to creating nuclear weapons, Kiev should not be afraid of international sanctions.
READ MORE: Things to Know About Formidable Russian Satan Missile Converted Into Carrier
Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signalled his readiness to make amendments to the country's constitution so that the document could legalize Kiev's push to join the EU and NATO.
All comments
Show new comments (0)