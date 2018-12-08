Bannon, Le Pen Join Anti-UN Migration Pact Meeting in Flemish Parliament

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally political party and a former French presidential candidate, arrived on Saturday to the Flemish Parliament in Brussels to attend a meeting against the UN Global Compact for Migration.

The meeting was organized with the support of the Europe of Nations and Freedom — a eurosceptic group of the European Parliament. At the beginning of the meeting, its host listed the main provisions of the pact, which is expected to be formally endorsed at an intergovernmental conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh at the beginning of the next week.

The host's claim that the pact was a "suicidal" one for Europe was met with applause.

READ MORE: The Movement: What is Steve Bannon Cooking up in Europe?

Representatives of the right-wing Flemish party Vlaams Belang are also taking part in the meeting as they firmly oppose the idea of Belgium signing the pact.

© AP Photo / Kevin Hagen Bannon Faces Legal Hurdles in EU States For His Right-Wing Movement - Report

The meeting comes after threats made earlier in the week by the largest party of the Belgian ruling coalition, the New Flemish Alliance, to leave the coalition if Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel signed the UN Global Compact for Migration in Marrakesh.

The UN Global Compact for Migration, finalized on July 13 by all UN member states except the United States, represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. The pact comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.

The landmark pact has raised controversy across Europe as certain countries believe the deal will put restrictions on their national migration policies.