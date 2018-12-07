ITV Broadcaster Withdraws Offer to Host May-Corbyn Debates

LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK ITV broadcaster abandoned its plans to host debates between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, on May’s plan on the UK withdrawal from the European Union, saying the rival politicians "unlikely to face-off in a televised Brexit debate."

ITV followed the BBC in scrapping its bid for hosting the debate after May and Corbyn failed to reach an agreement on the format of the discussions.

"ITV invited the Prime Minister and leader of the Opposition to appear in an ITV programme this Sunday evening, and we have been clear that it is up to those invited to decide whether they want to accept the invitation. ITV is developing its plans for covering the build-up and reaction to the crucial Commons vote next Tuesday, and a range of voices and opinions will be represented on the subject of Brexit in our output," ITV’s spokesperson said in a statement published on the broadcaster’s website.

© AFP 2018 / Daniel Sorabji UK's Legal Advice on Brexit 'Betrays' Referendum Outcome - UKIP Leader

The channel added that the only program that would be aired on Sunday on Channel 4 will be The Real Brexit Debate, featuring "four high-profile politicians" from across the political divide.

May initially accepted the offer of the BBC to host the debate including political figures from various parties but Corbyn called the format a "mish-mash," opting for the ITV proposal to host the one-on-one debate which was subsequently withdrawn.

The Labour’s statement, quoted by ITV, suggested that May was scared of debating Corbyn.

READ MORE: UK Government Accuses Jeremy Corbyn of 'Running Scared' From Brexit TV Debate

On Tuesday, the UK lawmakers are set to vote the Brexit deal struck by May’s government and the European Union. The agreement has repeatedly been criticized by politicians from both May’s ruling Conservative Party and other political forces, including Corbyn.