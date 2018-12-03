Register
15:50 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, launches the party's election manifesto at Bradford University, May 16, 2017.

    UK Government Accuses Jeremy Corbyn of 'Running Scared' From Brexit TV Debate

    © REUTERS / Darren Staples
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    121

    Britain’s two largest parties are still yet to agree terms of a key televised Brexit debate, which is scheduled to take place just two days before Tuesday’s parliamentary crunch vote.

    Downing Street has accused Jeremy Corbyn of “running scared” from the televised debate, following Prime Minister Theresa May’s earlier claim of the Labour leader “playing politics” in a bid to capitalize on the Brexit shambles.

    The Labour Party swiftly responded, accusing the prime minister of looking to avoid scrutiny and playing games “as she did during the [2017] general election campaign.”

    READ MORE: I've Got Duty to Deliver Brexit — PM May When Asked if Deal Voted Down in Parl't

    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Opposition Warns PM of 'Historic Constitutional Row' Over Brexit Legal Advice
    The dispute began last week after the ruling Tory government said it wants the debate to be aired by the BBC, while Labour pushed for ITV to televise the clash.

    Corbyn on Saturday said he would back down as long as the debate is a straight head-to-head confrontation between himself and PM May. The BBC typically adopts a format which includes head-to-head debate time and questions from a panel.

    The government has insisted it has done its best to meet Corbyn’s “confected demands”, and a spokesperson on Monday suggested they don’t intend on making further changes.  

    "A week ago, the PM challenged Jeremy Corbyn to a head-to-head debate. He accepted. But if Jeremy Corbyn doesn't agree to what's now on the table – a debate on prime time with the Prime Minister – the public will rightly conclude he's running scared. So let's get on with it,” a No 10 spokesperson said.

    MPs will vote on the prime minister’s draft Brexit deal in the Commons on December 11, with May looking to secure at least 320 votes to get the agreement through parliament.

    However, with several Tories staunchly opposing the deal, and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) threatening to vote it down, it is unclear how the PM can possibly rally enough support to avoid yet another embarrassing defeat in parliament.

    READ MORE: Brexit Fiasco: Five UK Politicians Who Could Benefit From Theresa May's Downfall

    Related:

    I've Got Duty to Deliver Brexit - PM May When Asked if Deal Voted Down in Parl't
    Tags:
    debate, vote, Brexit, UK Government, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Conservative Party, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse