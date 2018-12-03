I've Got Duty to Deliver Brexit - PM May When Asked if Deal Voted Down in Parl't

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that she was in charge of delivering Brexit, stressing that she would still have a job in two weeks' time.

British Prime Minister Theresa May rejected speculations about her possible resignation in the event of her failure to gain parliamentary approval for her post-Brexit EU-UK deal, in a vote scheduled for December 11.

"I will still have a job in two weeks' time," May said in an interview with ITV broadcaster.

She emphasized that her job was making sure that the government takes the measures that the people demanded.

"My job is making sure that we do what the public asked us to: we leave the EU but we do it in a way that's good for them," May stressed.

The official's comments come after a poll published last week found that public support for her Brexdit deal had almost doubled to 27 percent since the day it was announced. However, the majority (45 percent) still oppose it.

On November 14, Theresa May's cabinet released a draft of the Brexit withdrawal deal. It comes in two parts: a 585-page withdrawal agreement (a legally-binding text that defines the UK's withdrawal from EU) and a 26-page statement on future relations (not legally-binding document which sets long-term goals in UK-EU relationships).

Among the biggest controversies of the deal is almost 40 billion pounds (just over $50 billion) "divorce bill" the UK has to pay to EU, as well as an unclear situation with the UK-EU border in Northern Ireland.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW