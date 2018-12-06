Fury as Polish Media Shows Putin on Zyklon B Logo, Nazi SS Sign in Word 'Russia'

The Polish channel TVP earlier showed this poster of the Russian president while discussing the incident in the Kerch Strait when three Ukrainian warships crossed Russia's maritime border in violation of international law.

The editors of the Polish magazine Gazeta Polska have included a poster with the image of Russian President Vladimir Putin in its latest issue.

The portrait is stylized as the logo of Zyklon B, a cyanide-based pesticide infamously used by Nazi Germany in gas chambers during the Holocaust, and is accompanied by caption “Achtung RuSSia!” in which the letters “S” were replaced by a double rune “Sieg”, which symbolises the forces of the Nazis SS.

TWEET: “On Wednesday, 5 December, a new issue of Gazeta Polska hits the booths, with an application – #AchtungRussia poster by Wojciech Korkuc. We highly recommend it “.

Previously, journalists announced that they already have such a poster in the editorial office.

Social media users called the poster a manifestation of Russophobia and strongly condemned the poster:

TWEET: “Do you realise that in Russia this will spark the same outrage, as the expression 'Polish extermination camps' in Poland?”

TWEET: “Shame!”

TWEET: “This is a weekly of a rabid and paranoid Pole”



TWEET: “Idiots, what can we do with them? Typical Polish Russophobic idiocy…”

TWEET: “The apogee of Russophobia has been achieved!”