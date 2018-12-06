Fury as Polish Media Shows Putin on Zyklon B Logo, Nazi SS Sign in Word 'Russia'

The editors of the Polish magazine Gazeta Polska have included a poster with the image of Russian President Vladimir Putin in its latest issue.
The portrait is stylized as the logo of Zyklon B, a cyanide-based pesticide infamously used by Nazi Germany in gas chambers during the Holocaust, and is accompanied by caption “Achtung RuSSia!” in which the letters “S” were replaced by a double rune “Sieg”, which symbolises the forces of the Nazis SS.
TWEET: “On Wednesday, 5 December, a new issue of Gazeta Polska hits the booths, with an application – #AchtungRussia poster by Wojciech Korkuc. We highly recommend it “.
Od środy 5 grudnia w kioskach nowa #GazetaPolska, a w niej dodatek plakat #AchtungRussia autorstwa @WojciechKorkuc.— Gazeta Polska (@GPtygodnik) 4 декабря 2018 г.
Serdecznie polecamy. RT 🔃✅
Więcej na https://t.co/ZvUGL4Jq7k — Tygodnik Niepodległego Polaka. pic.twitter.com/6HJGnxlzOZ
Previously, journalists announced that they already have such a poster in the editorial office.
U nas w redakcji już wisi. Plakat #AchtungRussia @WojciechKorkuc już jutro wraz #GazetaPolska. https://t.co/ZvUGL4Jq7k Tygodnik Niepodległego Polaka pic.twitter.com/CQ7CYJWmob— Gazeta Polska (@GPtygodnik) 4 декабря 2018 г.
Social media users called the poster a manifestation of Russophobia and strongly condemned the poster:
TWEET: “Do you realise that in Russia this will spark the same outrage, as the expression 'Polish extermination camps' in Poland?”
Wy zdajecie sobie sprawę, że w Rosji to będzie wzbudzać takie samo oburzenie, jak w Polsce wyrażenie "polskie obozy zagłady"? Rozumiem, że to takie prawicowe machanie szabelką małych chłopców?— Grzegorz Borys 🇵🇱 🇪🇺 💯 📷 (@grzegorzborys) 4 декабря 2018 г.
TWEET: “Shame!”
Wstyd!— Андрей Мельков (@Eparhial) 6 декабря 2018 г.
TWEET: “This is a weekly of a rabid and paranoid Pole”
Tygodnik zacietrzewionego i paranoicznego Polaka— Rozpieprzeni (@Rozpieprzeni) 5 декабря 2018 г.
TWEET: “Idiots, what can we do with them? Typical Polish Russophobic idiocy…”
idioci, co z nimi zrobić? typowy polski prawy rusofobiczny idiotyzm— Evgeniy Rusanov (@evgen7447) 6 декабря 2018 г.
TWEET: “The apogee of Russophobia has been achieved!”
Apogeum rusofobii osiągnięte! To już nawet nie jest żałosne…— Mats Spirit (@mateus_spir) 4 декабря 2018 г.
