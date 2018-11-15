Mentally Ill Polish Detained After Trying to Enter Russian Embassy in Berlin

BERLIN (Sputnik) – A mentally disturbed Polish citizen attempted to enter the territory of the Russian embassy in Berlin after which he was detained by the police, the diplomatic mission said on Thursday, citing preliminary data, amid media reports that a suspicious object had been found inside a car parked near the embassy.

"According to the preliminary data, a foreign national (purportedly a Polish citizen) parked his car with a Polish number next to the gate of the embassy located at Unter den Linden 63-65. After getting out of the car, he attempted to enter the territory of the diplomatic mission and request that he be granted protection. The police officers, who were keeping watch nearby, detained him in a timely manner. There is a suspicion that he is mentally ill," the embassy said in a statement.

The diplomatic mission said that German police examined a car which has been parked near the Russian embassy in Berlin and no dangerous objects have been found inside it.

"The police examined the car, however, no objects posing threat to the embassy have been found. German law enforcement agencies are currently carrying out checks. There is no threat to the Russian diplomatic mission," the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, the Germany DPA news agency has reported, citing police, that a suspicious object was found in the car near the Russian embassy late on Wednesday. The reports also noted that the car belonged to an individual who had been sought after by the authorities and had been detained prior to the incident.