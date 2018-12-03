Woman Killed in French Marseille During ‘Yellow Vests’ Violent Rally - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An 80-year-old woman was killed in the southeastern French city of Marseille after she got hit in the face with a tear gas grenade during a "yellow vests" rally, the BFMTV broadcaster reported Monday, citing sources.

The woman died on Sunday following the incident in her apartment where she was closing the blinds when she was hit by a grenade; the victim was hospitalized shortly thereafter but died in the operating room.

The deadly incident occurred amid "yellow vests" protests, named after the reflective yellow vests that all French drivers are required to keep in their cars, that have been ongoing nationwide since November 17.

This is the fourth death that has reported during mass violent riots across France that started Saturday in Paris and were organized by the so-called yellow vest activists, who were protesting the growing prices for fuel that have resulted from a diesel tax passed last year.

In the aftermath of the riots, over 400 people were detained and more than 100 people were injured, including police officers.