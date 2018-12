UK Environment Minister Michael Gove said that if Parliament fails to approve the deal with the EU, there is a chance that Brexit won't happen at all or the nation will pursue a second referendum.

Gove said that if Britain leaves the EU without such a trade deal, it's likely to go through a period of economic turbulence.

Last week, Theresa May visited all of four countries of the United Kingdom and released a "letter to the nation" where she explains the benefits of her Brexit deal.

The prime minister tried to appeal directly to the public, rather than to Parliament members, who are expected to vote on the deal on December 12.

