No Deal, Christmas! Reported Emotional Blackmail by Tory Whips to Pass Brexit

When the prime minister touring the country to enlist public and political support for her Brexit deal is not enough, the party whips allegedly bring out the big guns.

British media have reported members of Parliament speaking about messages they received from the Conservative party whips.

"There has been talk of Parliament being recalled before the New Year. The message is vote for the deal or you might not see your families for much of the holidays," an MP has reportedly said.

Another lawmaker complained that the measures were emotionally damaging.

"People are being told they would be letting down the voters and jeopardising Theresa May's future. It amounts to emotional blackmail," and MP was reported to say.

The British prime minister is adamant in her determination to pass the Brexit withdrawal agreement she struck with the leaders of the 27 European Union nations. The deadline for the Parliament vote on the deal is fast approaching, while a large group of MPs have been clear about their intention to vote the paper down.

Amid mounting pressure and opposition in the Tory ranks, canceling the Christmas break for British parliamentarians may sway some towards backing the deal.

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May stands with children as she switches on the Christmas tree lights at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Commenting on the upcoming vote in London, the European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday:

"A few days before the vote in the House of Commons, it is becoming more and more clear that this deal is the best possible — in fact, the only possible one."

The House of Commons normally goes on recess over the festive season and is away December 20 to January 7.