'Yellow Vests' Protestors Set Building on Fire Near Champs Elysees (VIDEO)

The incident comes amid ongoing protests against raising taxes on fuel in the French capital where, currently, approximately 6,000 police officers have been called in to ensure public order.

Protestors representing the 'Yellow Vests' movement have set a building on fire in Paris close to the Champs Elysees where the most violent clashes have been reported.

A fire brigade arrived at the scene to put the blaze down, Reuters reported, adding that the threat of fire endangering other buildings still existed.

Protests against raising taxes on fuel in France began in mid-November. Participants of the demonstrations call themselves "Yellow Vests" — the name is derived from reflective capes for motorists that the protestors are wearing.