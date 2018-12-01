'Yellow Vests' Protestors Set Building on Fire Near Champs Elysees (VIDEO)

Protestors representing the 'Yellow Vests' movement have set a building on fire in Paris close to the Champs Elysees where the most violent clashes have been reported.
A fire brigade arrived at the scene to put the blaze down, Reuters reported, adding that the threat of fire endangering other buildings still existed.
READ MORE: Fear and Loathing: Violent 'Yellow Vests' Protests Rock Paris for 3rd Weekend
Protests against raising taxes on fuel in France began in mid-November. Participants of the demonstrations call themselves "Yellow Vests" — the name is derived from reflective capes for motorists that the protestors are wearing.
#París 🇨🇵🔥Los bomberos intentan contener un incendio en un edificio situado junto a la Plaza de Charles de Gaulle.#GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/klQIihqNe5— eSPAINews (@eSPAINews) 1 декабря 2018 г.
