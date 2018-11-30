Register
22:56 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    Public Majority Still Against May’s Brexit Deal Despite Doubled Support – Poll

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) – Public support for UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal almost doubled to 27 percent since the day the deal was announced, but far more people (45 percent) are still opposing it, a poll released by YouGov said Friday.

    "Our first poll for the Times, released the day after the deal was announced, showed she had a long way to go to win the public over – with just 15 percent in support, and over three times that number (51 percent) opposed … Our latest polling out today shows another small increase in support, with 27 percent in support and 45 percent opposed," the pollster said.

    The poll also provided information on who is supporting the deal. Conservatives who voted "remain" in the referendum are the biggest proponents of the deal – 52 percent in support and 23 percent opposing. However, most of Conservatives voted "Leave," and among this big group of population only 38 percent support the deal, while 45 percent are opposing it. This brings Conservatives to division of 42 percent in support and 39 percent opposing.

    READ MORE: Brits Prefer Remaining in EU or Hard Brexit Over PM May's Deal — Poll

    According to the recent research, among non-Conservative voters, opposition to the deal is even more evident. Labour voters who voted "Remain" and Labour voters who voted "Leave" are now opposing the deal – 59 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

    Santas from the Santa School take a look at the London skyline from a pod in the London Eye in London, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. These Santas will be working in shops and malls around London as the Christmas season approaches.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    No Deal, Christmas! Reported Emotional Blackmail by Tory Whips to Pass Brexit
    Over the past week, Theresa May visited all of four countries of the United Kingdom and released a "letter to the nation" where she explains the benefits of her Brexit deal. The prime minister tried to appeal directly to the public, rather than to Parliament members, who are expected to vote on the deal on December 12.

    On November 14, Theresa May’s cabinet released a draft of the Brexit withdrawal deal. It comes in two parts: a 585-page withdrawal agreement (a legally-binding text that defines the UK’s withdrawal from EU) and a 26-page statement on future relations (not legally-binding document which sets long-term goals in UK-EU relationships).

    Among the biggest controversies of the deal is almost 40 billion pounds (just over $50 billion) "divorce bill" the UK has to pay to EU, as well as an unclear situation with the UK-EU border in Northern Ireland.

    Related:

    Brits Prefer Remaining in EU or Hard Brexit Over PM May's Deal – Poll
    DUP Urges May for Better Brexit Deal, Doubts Draft Accord Can Pass Commons Vote
    May's Mishandling of Brexit Created Constitutional Crisis - Eddie Bone
    Tags:
    poll, trade, Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse