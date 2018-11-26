Kiev Urges Moscow to Return Detained in Kerch Strait Incident Servicemen

KIEV (Sputnik) - Kiev demands Moscow to return the sailors of the Ukrainian Navy ships seized for violating the Russian state border, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Ukraine demands to provide urgent medical assistance to the wounded and to ensure their immediate safe return home. Ukraine also demands to return the captured navy ships and to compensate for the damage caused," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev also urged its allies to provide military assistance.

"Ukraine urges its allies and partners to take all necessary measures to deter the aggressor, i.a. by applying new and strengthening existing sanctions, as well as by providing Ukraine with military assistance to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders," the ministry said.

A spokesman for the FSB Border Directorate for Crimea, Anton Lozovoy, said earlier in the day that the seized vessels were being convoyed to the port of Kerch and that three lightly wounded Ukrainian soldiers had received medical assistance.

Earlier, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that three ships of the Ukrainian Navy — Berdyansk, Nikopol and Yana Kapu — had been seized after violating Russian state border.

The Ukrainian ships did not react to legal demands of the ships accompanying them and made dangerous maneuvers, the FSB noted. A criminal case over the violation of the state border of Russia has been initiated.