02:42 GMT +326 November 2018
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a ceremony to hand over weapons and military vehicles to servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in Chuhuiv outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 15, 2016

    Poroshenko Threatens to Impose Martial Law in Ukraine Amid Kerch Strait Issue

    © REUTERS / Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
    8211

    KIEV (Sputnik) - Kiev is considering imposing martial law after a recent incident on the Black Sea, and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) convened an urgent meeting to discuss the issue, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said on Sunday.

    On Sunday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that three ships of the Ukrainian Navy — Berdyansk, Nikopol and Yany Kapu — were detained after violating the Russian maritime border, according to articles 19 and 21 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Ukrainian naval ships did not react to legal demands of the vessels accompanying them and made dangerous maneuvers, the FSB noted.

    Fireworks launched by protesters, explode near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, September 17, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    Kiev Radicals Throw Smoke Flares at Russian Embassy Amid Kerch Strait Incident (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine at an urgent meeting asked to impose martial law in the country for 60 days and the decision has yet to be approved by the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday that the imposition of martial law in the country would not affect the situation in Donbass, and did not mean that Kiev would conduct an offensive military operation.

    "The introduction of martial law does not mean in any way that Ukraine will conduct any offensive actions. Ukraine will conduct exclusively actions to defend its territory, protect and ensure security of its citizens. It also does not mean a change of position on the contact line in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and other areas," the Ukrainian president said in a speech broadcast by Ukrainian television channels.

    According to the president, the possible introduction of martial law in the country does not mean that Kiev rejects the Minsk agreements, he added.

    "The martial law does not mean our refusal of a political and diplomatic settlement of the liberation of Ukrainian territory. We have intentions to continue to adhere to all international obligations, including the Minsk agreements," Poroshenko said at the NSDC meeting.

    READ MORE: Ukrainian Naval Ships Ignored Calls to Stop, Violated Russian State Border — FSB

    Smoke rises after shelling in the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 20, 2014
    © East News / AP
    Ukrainian Forces Pound Donbass Residential Area with Heavy Artillery
    Poroshenko also said that the introduction of martial law did not imply a restriction of the rights and freedoms of citizens.

    Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army opened massive artillery fire on Sunday, shelling residential areas of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Kiev’s provocations as "gangster methods."

    EU foreign policy spokesperson Maja Kocijancic said Sunday that Brussels called on Russia and Ukraine to act with maximum restraint in the situation around the Kerch Strait.

    "The tensions in the Azov Sea and Kerch Strait have increased dangerously today […] We expect Russia to restore freedom of passage at the Kerch Strait and urge all to act with utmost restraint to de-escalate the situation immediately," according to the statement, also confirming the position of the EU foreign policy chief that the EU expected Russia to stop inspections of vessels.

    Briefing by Foreign Ministry Official Spokesperson Maria Zakharova in Sevastopol
    © Sputnik / Vasiliy Batanov
    Ukraine Resorts to 'Bandit Methods' in Kerch Strait - Maria Zakharova
    In turn, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in a statement on Sunday that the alliance is closely monitoring the latest developments around the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

    "NATO is closely monitoring developments in the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait, and we are in contact with the Ukrainian authorities. We call for restraint and de-escalation," according to the statement.

    NATO fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including navigation rights in its territorial waters, it added.

    "We call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in the Azov Sea, in accordance with international law," the statement said.

    NATO earlier expressed support for Ukraine at the alliance's July summit, claiming that what it referred to as the "ongoing militarization" of Crimea by Russia undermined the stability in the region.

    WATCH Russian FSB Ships Pursue Ukrainian Vessels in Kerch Strait

    The tensions around the Sea of Azov erupted this year after Ukraine detained a Russian vessel, prompting Moscow to boost controls in the area. The tensions further escalated in October when the Ukrainian parliament passed a draft law authorizing Kiev to expand maritime controls by 12 nautical miles off its southern coast, purportedly in an effort to counter smuggling in the Black Sea.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
