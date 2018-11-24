'Yellow Vests' Fuel Price Protests in France

During the demonstrations, more than 500 people were injured; 17 of them received serious injuries. There have been numerous fights between demonstrators and motorists; there are cases where the altercations even involved weapons.
Activists who are against rising petrol prices and raising the fuel tax are protesting in Paris. According to the estimates of France's Ministry of Internal Affairs, 30,000 are expected to take to the Field of Mars.
According to the organizers, the main demonstration should take place on Place de la Concorde not far from Elysee Palace; however, Internal Affairs banned "Yellow Vests" from protesting around the presidential residence for security reasons.
Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)