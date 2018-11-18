Over 400 People Injured in France in Protests Against Fuel Prices Rise (PHOTO)

PARIS (Sputnik) - More than 400 people have suffered injuries in France in the protests against fuel prices hikes, French Interior Minister Cristophe Castaner has stated.

"During the protests, 409 people were injured, while 14 of them suffered grave injuries," Castaner was broadcast as saying by French radio station RTL.

He specified that 28 police officers, gendarmes and firefighting units officers had suffered injuries.

Castaner assessed the number of protesters at over 287,000 people, saying that protests had been held in over 2,000 French cities and villages.

According to the interior minister, 282 people were detained in the course of the protests, while 157 of them were placed in custody.

Large-scale protests were held across the country on November 17, leaving one woman dead in the eastern French Isere department. The rioters, wearing high-visibility yellow waistcoats, were blocking traffic.

In the end #BrExit is no more than a Tempest in a teapot as Massive Macron protest marches through Paris pic.twitter.com/aorPnA0i1T — Mejora tu inglés (@inglesuk) 18 ноября 2018 г.

The protests have been triggered by a fuel prices hike in France. While the price of diesel has risen by around 23per cent, and the petrol price has seen a 15 percent rise in 2018, and a further rise is set to happen on January 1, 2019, with the petrol price going up by 2.9 cents per liter, and the diesel price rising by 6.5 cents per liter.