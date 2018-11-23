Animal Rights Group Pressures Village to Change Name From 'Wool' to 'Vegan Wool'

The news reportedly comes after a spat of similar incidents across the UK, including in the city of York, where a pub once called the ‘Shoulder of Mutton’ changed its name to ‘Hemworth Inn’ in order to bring in more vegan customers.

Animal rights activists have taken it upon themselves to try changing the name of a English village called ‘Wool' because they say that the name endorses animal cruelty.

The town, which is located in the county of Dorset, has been named Wool for the past 1,000 years, but the Organisation ‘People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) now argues that the village should change it's name, somewhat comically, to ‘Vegan Wool.'



Elisa Allen, the director of PETA, reportedly wrote a letter to the Wool Parish Council saying that the village's current name "promotes cruelty to sheep." Moreover, she allegedly dangled the promise of "cruelty-free" woollen blankets made of banana bark to 2,000 households across the village if the council agree to the name change. She also added doing so would demonstrate "kindness to sheep," according to reports.

Villagers reportedly laughed at the suggestion, with some pointing out the fact that Wool's name comes from an old English word for ‘well spring' rather than having anything to do with animals.



The Wool Parish Clerk's wrote a Facebook post explaining the request made by PETA, and asked locals what they think. Most were, to say the least, derisively dismissive.

Part of the letter sent by PETA to Wool Parish Council reads, "With a simple name change, your village can take a stand against this cruelty and remind everyone that it's easy to stay warm and be warm-hearted to sheep by choosing vegan wool and other animal-free materials."

Local councillor Cherry Brooks is quoted by the UK's Express as saying that, "It is a ridiculous request and it's caused quite a stir in the village. A few people are quite offended but most people seem to find it amusing."