Carnivore's Nightmare: When Vegan Friends Invite You for Lunch

Meat-lovers struggle is real when their close friends are vegans — arriving at their place and ordering vegan pizza to share could be torture when you simply need meat, or even a good succulent steak on a daily basis.
This dog is lucky that his vegan friends are bunnies, not humans — they won't be able to attempt an awkward conversation every ten minutes about the virtues of vegetarianism and how much energy they actually have after going green.
