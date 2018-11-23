Czech Government Survives Vote of No-Confidence - Reuters Vote Count

On Tuesday, leaders of six Czech opposition parties demanded the government's resignation after it claimed that the Czech Prime Minister Babis sent his son to Crimea to avoid questioning in the criminal case against his father.

The Czech government survived a parliamentary vote of no-confidence after the opposition has called for the dismissal of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Reuters reported.

The news agency's count showed that the total number of votes was less than the required 101.

The vote came after leaders of six Czech opposition parties on Tuesday demanded the government's resignation. The opposition claimed that this motivation stems from the alleged attempt of Babis to send his son to Crimea to avoid questioning in the criminal probe against his father.

At the same time, the Czech Seznam media outlet has released a documentary, which includes footage of Babis Jr. saying that his father organized his kidnapping and subsequent transfer to Crimea, where he was forcibly detained by a psychiatrist and a Russian citizen.

On January 19, 2018, the Czech parliament stripped Babis of parliamentary immunity in connection with the police investigation in relation to him as the head of Agrofert, the largest corporation in Eastern Europe. The police suspect Babis of illegally obtaining EU subsidy for the firm Stork Nest that was part of the corporation, but was later removed from its structure. The company received the EU subsidy as a small company, after which it was again incorporated into Agrofert. Babis has denied the fraud allegations, saying the case was politically motivated.