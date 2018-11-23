Anonymous Reveals Covert UK Special Ops on Hybrid Warfare in EU

A hacker group claims to have obtained documents shedding light on the activities of a London-based NGO that officially has a noble mission: to "defend democracy against disinformation." Instead, the project, known as Integrity Initiative, was reportedly used by London to interfere in the domestic affairs of European countries.

The online hacker group Anonymous said on Friday that the British government has created a "large-scale information secret service" across Europe, the US and Canada to meddle into the domestic affairs of European nations.

Citing a "large number" of leaked documents, Anonymous claimed that Integrity Initiative, a network of clusters across Europe and North America launched in autumn 2015 to "reveal and combat propaganda and disinformation", was in reality a project funded and operated by London through "concealed contacts in British embassies."

READ MORE: US Secret Service Slams UK Media Report on "Russian Spy" as Irresponsible

As the most vivid example of the project's activities, the hacker group cites its operation "Moncloa" in Spain, which was allegedly launched earlier this year to stop Pedro Baños, a colonel known for his pro-Russia sympathies, from being appointed the new head of Spain's influential intelligence office. The Spanish chapter accomplished its task "in several hours," the report says, preventing a pro-Russian voice from shaping Spanish policy.

© Photo : Screenshot A screengrab of a document describing progress in the Mocloa operation provided by Anonymous

According to the documents Anonymous said it obtained, Integrity Initiative's Spanish cluster kicked off a campaign on Twitter in June 2018 to stir up media turbulence and prod Spanish political parties to ask Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to scrap the appointment.

Anonymous maintains that British intelligence is able to conduct similar operations in France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Norway, Serbia, and Montenegro. The group claims that London seeks to create similar clusters across the globe in the long run, including in the Middle East, North Africa, the US, and Europe as part of "quiet colonisation of both former British neighbors in the EU and NATO allies."

© Photo : Screenshot A screengrab of a list of concealed contacts in British embassies provided by Anonymous

"All the work is done under absolute secrecy via concealed contacts in British embassies, which gives rise to more suspicion that Britain uses plausible excuse to create a global system of information influence and political interference into the affairs of other countries."