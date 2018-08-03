Register
04:32 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Embassy in Moscow

    Russian National Allegedly Spied on US Secret Service For a Decade

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    630

    The report says the US Embassy in Moscow fired her quietly last year to avoid embarrassment.

    A Russian woman allegedly spied on the US Secret Service on behalf of Russian counterintelligence while she was working at the US Embassy in Moscow, says a report by The Guardian, citing an unnamed source in US intelligence.

    According to the report, the woman was hired by the US State Department and worked for the Secret Service as a part of her duties at the embassy. As a consequence of those duties, she had access to the embassy's intranet and email systems, which could have possibly enabled her to access highly confidential material, such as the schedules of the US president and vice president.

    Members of the Russian Military police stand guard in the northern city of Manbij as Syrians who fled the city of Aleppo due to the fighting prepare to return to their hometown, on April 5, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / George OURFALIAN
    Israeli Embassy: Russian MP Deployment to Golan Heights Coordinated With Israel
    The woman only came to the attention of US counterintelligence in 2016, after a routine security sweep determined she had regular meetings with representatives of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia's counterintelligence service. The investigation was performed by two investigators from the US State Department Regional Security Office (RSO), the report says.

    The unnamed source told the newspaper that the RSO sounded an alarm in early 2017, but the Secret Service did not launch a proper inquiry of its own. Instead, the woman was quietly fired by the Secret Service months after the RSO's warning, possibly to avoid any embarrassment, The Guardian's report says.

    "The Secret Service is trying to hide the breach by firing [her]," the source told the newspaper. "The damage was already done but the senior management of the Secret Service did not conduct any internal investigation to assess the damage and to see if [she] recruited any other employees to provide her with more information."

    "Only an intense investigation by an outside source can determine the damage she has done," the source added.

    The Guardian contacted the Secret Service for comments on the issue, but the Service attempted to minimize the extent of the scandal, saying in a statement that, due to the risks they pose, foreign nationals' positions in the Service are limited to "translation, interpretation, cultural guidance, liaison and administrative support."

    "At no time, in any US Secret Service office, have [Foreign Service Nationals] been provided or placed in a position to obtain national security information," the statement says, referring to foreign employees of the embassies.

    A Secret Service agent stands guard as Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard departs the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. where Trump will travel to New York for a fundraising event
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Donald Trump's Secret Service Agent Dies in UK
    The US Secret Service, a Department of Homeland Security division usually associated with protecting the US president and other high-ranking officials, actually has a broader mission, formulated as "protection of the nation's leaders and the financial and critical infrastructure of the United States." Though DHS was formed in 2004, the Secret Service was created in 1865 to combat the proliferation of counterfeit currency.

    "The discovery of a suspected FSB mole on its staff within the US embassy in Moscow would be hugely damaging to [the Secret Service's] reputation and could have severe consequences for the safety of other Secret Service staff and those it is mandated to protect," the Guardian report reads.

    According to the Secret Service statement, Russian nationals in Moscow are employed "to assist our attaches and agency by engaging the Russian government, including the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the Russian Ministry of the Interior (MVD) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO) in furtherance of Secret Service interests."

    No comments from Russian Foreign Ministry of Federal Security Service are readily available.

    Related:

    Security Much? Prank Call to Trump Results in Secret Service Visit
    Melania Trump Reportedly Alerted Secret Service Amid Threats to Her Son
    US Secret Service Arrests White House Contractor on Attempted Murder Warrant
    Man Allegedly Shoots Himself Near White House - US Secret Service
    Secret Service Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Federal Office in Washington
    US Secret Service Agent Tackled Chinese Official Over Nuclear 'Football' - Media
    Tags:
    report, spying, US Embassy in Russia, FSB, Secret Service, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse