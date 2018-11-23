MPs Accuse UK PM Theresa May of Delivering 'Blindfold Brexit' Deal

On November 14, the British government agreed a draft withdrawal deal with Brussels, but the agreement has proven to be almost universally unpopular in the UK, with countless MPs, including several Tories, threatening to vote it down.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been slammed by MPs for delivering a “blindfold” deal, after she admitted the draft agreement leaves a lot about Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union up in the air.

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), joked about “unicorns taking the place of facts about the future relationship”, insisting the draft deal will lead to a “blindfold Brexit” if it gets through a parliamentary vote.

So far, almost 100 Tory MPs have spoken out against the deal, and much of the rest of the political spectrum are also vehemently opposed to it.

With internal divisions, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) threatening to oppose the deal in the House of Commons unless amendments are made, it is unclear how the prime minister can possibly secure enough support to get it through parliament.

On Thursday, DUP Chief Whip Jeffrey Donaldson said his party “need to send an end to the backstop” before throwing their weight behind the agreement.

“The backstop ties the UK to the customs union and single market rules with no voice and an EU veto over our exit,” former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who quit in protest of the deal, said.

Earlier, DUP spokesperson Sammy Wilson accused the government of “seriously breaking” its Brexit promise to the party, warning that the proposals potentially risk isolating Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

