16:29 GMT +323 November 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018

    MPs Accuse UK PM Theresa May of Delivering 'Blindfold Brexit' Deal

    © REUTERS / Matt Dunham/Pool
    On November 14, the British government agreed a draft withdrawal deal with Brussels, but the agreement has proven to be almost universally unpopular in the UK, with countless MPs, including several Tories, threatening to vote it down.

     

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been slammed by MPs for delivering a “blindfold” deal, after she admitted the draft agreement leaves a lot about Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union up in the air.

    Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), joked about “unicorns taking the place of facts about the future relationship”, insisting the draft deal will lead to a “blindfold Brexit” if it gets through a parliamentary vote.  

    READ MORE: Tories Won't Dump May, 'Only Care About Own Skins' — UKIP Leader Tells Sputnik

    Gibraltar
    CC BY 3.0 / LANOEL / Gibraltar vista desde el mirador del peñón.
    Gibraltar Minister: If Brexit Talks on Gibraltar Re-open, Other Issues to Follow
    Meanwhile, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas stressed that the recently agreed political declaration is not legally binding, and warned that PM May’s “bungled, blindfold Brexit” will endanger jobs and the UK economy.

    So far, almost 100 Tory MPs have spoken out against the deal, and much of the rest of the political spectrum are also vehemently opposed to it.

    With internal divisions, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) threatening to oppose the deal in the House of Commons unless amendments are made, it is unclear how the prime minister can possibly secure enough support to get it through parliament.

    On Thursday, DUP Chief Whip Jeffrey Donaldson said his party “need to send an end to the backstop” before throwing their weight behind the agreement.

    “The backstop ties the UK to the customs union and single market rules with no voice and an EU veto over our exit,” former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who quit in protest of the deal, said.

    Earlier, DUP spokesperson Sammy Wilson accused the government of “seriously breaking” its Brexit promise to the party, warning that the proposals potentially risk isolating Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

    READ MORE: UK Gov’t Has ‘Seriously Broken’ Its Brexit Promise to DUP – Party Spokesperson

     

    Gibraltar Minister: If Brexit Talks on Gibraltar Re-open, Other Issues to Follow
