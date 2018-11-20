Register
15:42 GMT +320 November 2018
    Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster addresses journalists in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 9, 2017

    UK Gov’t Has ‘Seriously Broken’ Its Brexit Promise to DUP – Party Spokesperson

    The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) emerged as a key government ally following the 2017 snap general election, with the ruling Tory Party relying on support from their MPs to get legislation through the House of Commons.

    Sammy Wilson, the DUP’s Brexit spokesperson, has accused Theresa May’s government of “seriously” breaking its promise to the party and Northern Ireland.

    Speaking following a parliamentary vote on Monday evening, in which DUP MPs defied the government and either voted alongside Labour or abstained, Mr. Wilson said “we tonight tried to spell out some of the consequences” of PM May breaking her promise.

    READ MORE: Theresa May's Strength and Resilience Has Grown to Enormous Levels – Tory MP

    In addition to this, Mr. Wilson claimed that the prime minister has “undermined her own authority” and suggested she needs to amend the terms of the draft withdrawal deal to win back the DUP’s support in parliament.

    The vote was unrelated to Brexit, but still significant as it underscored worsening relations between the Tories and the DUP.

    In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position
    Brexit Fiasco: Five UK Politicians Who Could Benefit From Theresa May's Downfall
    Earlier this year, DUP leader Arlene Foster warned that her party would oppose a deal which potentially jeopardizes the Good Friday Agreement or risks isolating Northern Ireland from the rest of Britain.

    On Wednesday, negotiators agreed a draft divorce agreement in Brussels, but, despite PM May’s best efforts to sell the deal to parliament, many lawmakers remain vehemently opposed to it, and it is unclear how the PM can rally enough support to get it through the Commons, especially without the DUP.

    She is also facing the prospect of a vote of no confidence, though Brexiteers have so far failed to get the required number of letters sent to the 1922 Committee.

    READ MORE: UK Supreme Court Rejects Government's Bid to Appeal Brexit Reversal Case

