UK Gov’t Has ‘Seriously Broken’ Its Brexit Promise to DUP – Party Spokesperson

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) emerged as a key government ally following the 2017 snap general election, with the ruling Tory Party relying on support from their MPs to get legislation through the House of Commons.

Sammy Wilson, the DUP’s Brexit spokesperson, has accused Theresa May’s government of “seriously” breaking its promise to the party and Northern Ireland.

Speaking following a parliamentary vote on Monday evening, in which DUP MPs defied the government and either voted alongside Labour or abstained, Mr. Wilson said “we tonight tried to spell out some of the consequences” of PM May breaking her promise.

In addition to this, Mr. Wilson claimed that the prime minister has “undermined her own authority” and suggested she needs to amend the terms of the draft withdrawal deal to win back the DUP’s support in parliament.

The vote was unrelated to Brexit, but still significant as it underscored worsening relations between the Tories and the DUP.

On Wednesday, negotiators agreed a draft divorce agreement in Brussels, but, despite PM May’s best efforts to sell the deal to parliament, many lawmakers remain vehemently opposed to it, and it is unclear how the PM can rally enough support to get it through the Commons, especially without the DUP.

She is also facing the prospect of a vote of no confidence, though Brexiteers have so far failed to get the required number of letters sent to the 1922 Committee.

