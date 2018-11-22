Register
23:13 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mohammad Javad Zarif, ministre iranien des Affaires étrangères

    Iran FM Asserts No Trust in Promises Made by Trump or Washington - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Atta Kenare
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday at the MED Dialogues conference in Rome that Tehran - alongside the EU - remains committed to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, even though the United States withdrew its support in May, AFP reported.

    Zarif pointed out, however, that the Trump administration cannot be trusted in further talks on any possible new agreements.

    "If we are to make an agreement with the United States, what is the guarantee that the agreement will last after the flight? You remember Canada?" Zarif said, cited by AFP, referring to Trump's refusal to sign a G7 closing communique in June after Air Force One left the summit venue.

    Missiles are on display during a parade marking National Army Day at the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iranian Revolutionary Guards Warn US Bases Within Tehran's Missile Range - Reports
    "How are we to be confident that the signature stays on the paper?" Zarif stated.

    Zarif and Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi met in Rome on Thursday for talks on how to bypass newly reimposed US sanctions on Tehran.

    The ministers discussed "the Iran nuclear deal and the special European mechanism to protect the accord following the US’ unilateral and illegal withdrawal," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

    Milanesi reiterated Italy’s commitment to protect the agreement, together with other EU signatories, after the United States withdrew from it in spring.

    READ MORE:US Claims Iran Failed to Declare Chemical Weapons Amid Concern Over US Stockpile

    US President Donald Trump has reimposed sanctions on Iran that were waived under the 2015 pact limiting nuclear research by Tehran. Trump told foreign firms in Iran to phase out operations by November or face penalties. The European Union vowed to continue trading with Iran outside of the dollar-based US financial network.

    Despite Washington's unilateral move, the other parties to the deal — China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union — have expressed their commitment to the historic JCPOA treaty.

    On September 24, foreign ministers of the remaining signatories to the JCPOA agreed to create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly as a means to enable European companies to continue legitimate transactions with Iran in accordance with EU law.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, speaks during the inauguration a newly built extension of the port of Chabahar, near the Pakistani border, on the Gulf of Oman, southeastern Iran, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Catch-22: Sanctions Exemption on Strategic Iran Port Frees Tehran to Skirt US Restrictions
    The Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Moscow stands ready to contribute to the EU efforts to create the Special Purpose Vehicle.

    Meanwhile, Tehran condemned on Wednesday Washington’s latest sanctions, calling them irrational and made under empty pretexts.

    "These sanctions against individuals and legal entities are irrational and ineffective and will not bring the desired results to their authors and performers. Sooner or later they will realize that [the sanctions] do not bear fruit," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Iran Working With EU on Alternative to SWIFT Amid US Sanctions

    Related:

    'We Share Values and Culture': Iraq’s FM on Trade With Iran Amid US Sanctions
    US Claims Iran Failed to Declare Chemical Weapons Amid Concern Over US Stockpile
    Israeli Farsi-Language School Preps Teens for Work as Anti-Iran Spies – Reports
    Iran Working With EU on Alternative to SWIFT Amid US Sanctions
    Tags:
    trust, agreements, deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Donald Trump, Mohammad Javad Zarif, EU, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse