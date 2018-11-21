Germany on INF Treaty: EU Must Not Become Platform for Debates on Nukes

Earlier, the US president announced that Washington was planning to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) over alleged violations of the accord by Russia. Moscow in turn, has slammed the US decision and noted that it also suspects Washington of violating the INF Treaty.

Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas has urged the US to stay in the INF Treaty while stressing that Europe must not become a platform for debates about nuclear arms.

"We stand for the US not to recklessly abandon the INF Treaty, because we don't want Europe to become a platform for debates about nuclear arms," Maas said during a speech at the Bundestag.

Maas also noted that Germany is planning on including the issues of disarmament and arms control to the international agenda in the coming months.

US President Donald Trump announced in October that Washington would leave the INF Treaty after accusing Russia of violating it numerous times. Russia has refuted the accusations and noted that it will be forced to respond to the US move.