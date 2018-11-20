Paris Prosecutors Probe Campaign Donations to Macron’s Party – Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - Paris prosecutors on Tuesday opened a preliminary inquiry into the campaign financing of French President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche! (LREM) party, Europe 1 reported.

Public auditors were unable to trace back to the source the 144,000 euros ($164,000) in funds contributed to the party in 2017 and notified prosecutors about a possible violation, France’s Europe 1 radio said.

Contributions by a single donor cannot exceed 7,500 euros per year. The publication stressed prosecutors were not looking into possible fraud or illicit financing.

Macron was elected president in May 2017 after winning a runoff against rightwing National Front leader Marine Le Pen. He founded the centrist La Republique En Marche! party a year before the election.

