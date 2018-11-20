Paris Prosecutors Probe Campaign Donations to Macron’s Party – Reports

Public auditors were unable to trace back to the source the 144,000 euros ($164,000) in funds contributed to the party in 2017 and notified prosecutors about a possible violation, France’s Europe 1 radio said.
Macron was elected president in May 2017 after winning a runoff against rightwing National Front leader Marine Le Pen. He founded the centrist La Republique En Marche! party a year before the election.
