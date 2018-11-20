Poland Says 'Fort Trump' Construction is Certain, but US Fails to Confirm It

Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested building a US military base in Poland at its own expense - some 1.5-2 billion dollars. Although the US is yet to confirm its readiness to deploy troops there, Duda has already come up with a name for it - "Fort Trump."

Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in an interview with Polskie Radio that the decision to build a military base for a future deployment of US troops in the country is final. According to him, the only question remaining is not "whether," but "how," in terms of which types of troops would be deployed there.

© AFP 2018 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI US Not Willing to Set Up 'Fort Trump' Military Base in Poland – Reports

At the same time, the US hasn't been as determined in regards to building a military base in Poland, and so far President Donald Trump has only been considering Poland's offer. Earlier, the Polish Onet media outlet reported that the US was not willing to set up the base, but still intended to increase its military presence in the East European country.

The idea to build the military base for US troops was hatched by Poland's President Andrzej Duda, who vowed in September 2018 that the country would pay for its construction. The estimated cost of the base approaches some $2 billion. Duda suggested calling it "Fort Trump."