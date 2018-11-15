Finland Discusses With Russia GPS Glitches at NATO Drills - Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Helsinki is discussing with Moscow through diplomatic channels the investigation of GPS glitches during recent NATO exercises, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“The [Finnish] authorities are continuing to investigate this issue. It is being discussed with the Russian Federation through diplomatic channels. Finland believes that such activities should not threaten the air traffic, for example," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

On the same day, Finland's Interior Minister Kai Mykkanen said that Helsinki will provide Moscow with additional information on developments in the course of the probe into the alleged Russian involvement in GPS glitches during recent NATO drills.

"During the trip to Moscow, I raised the issue of GPS disruption. In particular, during a meeting with Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. We agreed that as the investigation proceeds in Finland, we will provide additional information. If the investigation leads to further questions, we will ask them," the Finnish minister told Sputnik.

Mykkanen visited Moscow on November 13 and met with Secretary of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, as well as with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The two-week Trident Juncture exercises involving 50,000 soldiers from 31 countries in several northern European countries, including Finland, were overshadowed by several instances in which pilots reported losing GPS signals. Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Sunday they were being investigated as possible jamming by Russia.

Reacting to these accusations, Russia has denied any involvement in the location signal disturbances.

Commenting on the issue earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Moscow will respond to possible questions related to the alleged jamming of the GPS signals by Russia during the recent NATO exercises in Scandinavia after Helsinki and Oslo use diplomatic channels.