Finland Discusses With Russia GPS Glitches at NATO Drills - Foreign Ministry

“The [Finnish] authorities are continuing to investigate this issue. It is being discussed with the Russian Federation through diplomatic channels. Finland believes that such activities should not threaten the air traffic, for example," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"During the trip to Moscow, I raised the issue of GPS disruption. In particular, during a meeting with Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. We agreed that as the investigation proceeds in Finland, we will provide additional information. If the investigation leads to further questions, we will ask them," the Finnish minister told Sputnik.
Mykkanen visited Moscow on November 13 and met with Secretary of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, as well as with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Kolokoltsev.
Reacting to these accusations, Russia has denied any involvement in the location signal disturbances.
Commenting on the issue earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Moscow will respond to possible questions related to the alleged jamming of the GPS signals by Russia during the recent NATO exercises in Scandinavia after Helsinki and Oslo use diplomatic channels.
