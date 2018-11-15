Almost 600 German Police Officers Raid Squat in Berlin

Four properties were raided in east Berlin on Thursday morning, in a largescale operation involving 560 police officers.

Local police have raided a squat on Rigaer Strasse 94 and other parts of the city, searching for evidence of dangerous bodily harm.

Specifically, police raided properties in Berlin's Friedrichshain, Kreuzberg and Neukölln neighbourhoods, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

He specified that 560 officers were involved in the operation, which got underway at 6am local time, and resulted in the arrest of four suspects.

Officers were searching for seven suspects believed to have been involved in an assault on a shop clerk in May 2017.

The Rigaer Strasse 94 building, which houses a left-wing project, has witnessed numerous clashes between squatters and police in recent years.

It has been a squat for almost two decades, with squatters taking over parts of the building shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall.