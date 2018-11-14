UK Government to Discuss Draft Brexit Agreement on Wednesday

The UK Cabinet said that the ministers are to meet on Wednesday to discuss a draft text of the Brexit agreement after stating that on Tuesday the United Kingdom and the European Union had agreed on the document.

"Cabinet will meet at 2 p.m. tomorrow to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps. Cabinet Ministers have been invited to read documentation ahead of that meeting," British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said in a statement.

© REUTERS / Toby Melville Long-Awaited Brexit Divorce Deal Text Agreed at Technical Level

As Brexit's supporters reacted angrily to the reported details of the Brexit-deal text, UK cabinet ministers have been summoned to Downing Street to discuss the draft of the agreement, according to Sky News. If all the ministers are satisfied with the details of the text, Theresa May's cabinet will sign off on the agreement on Wednesday afternoon.

Negotiators in Brussels reached a compromise on a "technical level" regarding the terms of the draft of a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The withdrawal agreement draft is already slated to be comprised of more than 400 pages of legal text.

READ MORE: MEP on Brexit Deal: 'We Go to World Trade Organisation's Rules'

Although Brussels' approval is often reported to be the key issue, some of the ministers could refuse to support a deal they are not satisfied with.

Earlier, former foreign secretary Boris Jonson said he would vote against the deal. Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg also said that the Brexit plan should be blocked, as it "does not deliver on the vote of the British people."

In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum and is expected to do so by late March 2019, while there are still certain stumbling blocks that impede talks, namely, the Irish border and the post-Brexit UK-EU economic relations, which make a no-deal Brexit scenario a possibility.