WATCH Norwegian Frigate Helge Ingstad Completely Disappear Under Water

Norwegian frigate Helge Ingstad, which under unclear circumstances collided with the tanker Sola TS off Norway's coast on November 8, is now completely submerged, video from the site show.
Days after the accident, the ship sunk deeper into the water, and the hull disappeared beneath the icy waves. Norway's ministry of defence has not yet reported whether there are plans to lift the frigate from where it rests and repair the craft.
