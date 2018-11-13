Kaspersky Lab Plans to File Lawsuit Against Dutch Government

"I think we will file a lawsuit in a Dutch court, as a very strange decision has been made in the Netherlands. They have confirmed candidly that they have not technically regarded [the possibility to use] our product. In our opinion,… there should be some rules, some checks, there would have been a reason [to reject Kaspersky Lab software] if they had come [to Russia], if they had checked the product and had found something [faulty]," Shingarev said.
Shingarev added that the company might file the lawsuit within two months.
"There are certain restrictions in terms of procedure. We won't be able to do it in a year or a year and a half," Shingarev concluded.
READ MORE: Kaspersky Lab Cuts Ties With Europol Over EU Branding Its Software "Malicious"
Media reports emerged in May that the Dutch government had decided to stop using Kaspersky Lab's anti-virus software over security concerns, particularly over the claims of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US elections, which Moscow repeatedly denied.
All comments
Show new comments (0)