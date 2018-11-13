Kaspersky Lab Plans to File Lawsuit Against Dutch Government

ZURICH (Sputnik) The Russia-based software company Kaspersky Lab is considering the possibility to lodge a complaint against the Dutch government over its refusal to use software designed by Kaspersky Lab in the country's state structures, the company's vice president for public affairs, Anton Shingarev, told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think we will file a lawsuit in a Dutch court, as a very strange decision has been made in the Netherlands. They have confirmed candidly that they have not technically regarded [the possibility to use] our product. In our opinion,… there should be some rules, some checks, there would have been a reason [to reject Kaspersky Lab software] if they had come [to Russia], if they had checked the product and had found something [faulty]," Shingarev said.

"We used to write to them, we suggested presenting the source code to them, to explain how everything works. They said they did not need it yet, and then they decided to prohibit our product," he went on to say.

Shingarev added that the company might file the lawsuit within two months.

"There are certain restrictions in terms of procedure. We won't be able to do it in a year or a year and a half," Shingarev concluded.

Media reports emerged in May that the Dutch government had decided to stop using Kaspersky Lab's anti-virus software over security concerns, particularly over the claims of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US elections, which Moscow repeatedly denied.

