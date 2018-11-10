We Want 'Strong Europe' – Trump to Macron (VIDEO)

Donald and Melania Trump are arriving at the Elysee Palace to take part in events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

More than 60 world leaders have arrived in France to take part in commemoration events on Sunday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Paris on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, exactly a century after the end of one of the most devastating wars in history.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the press that he intends to discuss the issue of EU defence capabilities with the US president after it recently prompted a backlash by the latter. Macron said that Europe can handle a greater burden in terms of defence than it does now. Furthermore, the French president announced he also plans to discuss matters regarding Iran, Syria as well as trade relations with the US during talks with Trump on 10 November.

