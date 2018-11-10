US, Poland Ink Agreement to Begin Bilateral Strategic Energy Dialogue - Perry

"This morning I signed a MOU [memorandum of understanding] with Secretary of State… for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski to formally launch the US-Poland Strategic Dialogue on Energy," Perry said via Twitter. "The United States is ready to work with Poland on cybersecurity, nuclear, fossil, and energy infrastructure."
A speech prepared for Perry spelled out expectations for both nations, with an emphasis on expanding Polish imports of US.
"After Poland and Lithuania opened their [liquefied natural gas] terminals, they saw dramatic reductions in pricing and were able to decrease reliance on Russia," Perry explained. "The growing availability of liquefied natural gas provides leverage when negotiating contracts with Russia."
READ MORE: US Envoy to EU Voices 'Blatant Threat' to Nord Stream 2 – Report
Perry noted that many European nations are highly dependent on a single supplier, Russia, which he said provides 75 percent of natural gas needs for 13 nations in Europe.
Perry and Polish President Andrzej Duda recently signed a 24-year contract to supply Poland’s state-owned oil and gas company with up to 1.45 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year, about 1.95 billion cubic meters after regasification, Sputnik reported earlier.
All comments
Show new comments (0)