German Police Close Off Part of Chemnitz Over Bomb Threat - Reports

In late August, a number of right-wing rallies took place in the city of Chemnitz after a German citizen was stabbed to death, allegedly by two migrants.

The German police have cordoned off part of Chemnitz due to the threat of a possible terrorist attack targeting the Youth Welfare Office, the Bild reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, at 4:23 p.m. local time an unidentified person called and announced that a bomb is expected to detonate in the German city.

Apart from closing off some parts of Chemnitz, several buildings were also evacuated.

Earlier this month, the police received threats from another anonymous individual who stated that a blast might take place at the Youth Welfare Office.

